Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Head to Head Contrast

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Roivant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.09 billion 2.59 $205.38 million $3.99 14.15 Roivant Sciences $55.29 million 48.67 -$845.26 million ($1.60) -2.40

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

61.5% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Roivant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50 Roivant Sciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.58%. Roivant Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 216.84%. Given Roivant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.53% 13.27% 5.55% Roivant Sciences -2,110.83% -68.61% -52.42%

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. It offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids and lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye redness relief, Compound W wart removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, Debrox ear wax removals, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. The company also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, TheraTears dry eye relief, Fess nasal saline spray and washes, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. It sells its products through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

