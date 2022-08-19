Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $390,000 Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

ARLO stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.