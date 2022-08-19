Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Powerledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $114.87 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00071890 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.