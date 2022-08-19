Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $17.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Poshmark Price Performance

Shares of POSH stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Insider Activity

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 33,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $401,864.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,212,361 shares of company stock worth $23,770,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Poshmark by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

