Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.20 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $8.20 billion and $550.36 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00034911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00801318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,224,058,749 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,729,198 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Polkadot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

