Polis (POLIS) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $335,998.05 and approximately $859.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

