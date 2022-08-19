PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday.
PLx Pharma Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ PLXP opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLx Pharma
About PLx Pharma
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.