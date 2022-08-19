PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded PLx Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $0.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $358,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 18.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 69.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

