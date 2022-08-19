PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Cap of $28.78 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and $1.18 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,988.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00070155 BTC.

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,856,401,492 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

