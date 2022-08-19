Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.61 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $87.61 million and approximately $163,684.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00298731 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00116976 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,622,398 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

