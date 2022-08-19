Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $67.00

Phoneum (PHT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $73,958.05 and approximately $67.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,210.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003702 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,243,754,036 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io.

Phoneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

