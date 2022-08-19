Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.00 million-$923.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.62 million. Perficient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,915. Perficient has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

In other Perficient news, Director Romil Bahl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perficient by 18.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.