Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

