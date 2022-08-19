PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches Market Cap of $16.55 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $114,636.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

