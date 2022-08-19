PayPal (PYPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL):

8/16/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

8/16/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $120.00.

8/9/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $122.00.

8/8/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00.

8/1/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $131.00 to $120.00.

7/21/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $112.00.

7/15/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $92.00.

7/11/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $98.00.

7/8/2022 – PayPal was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/6/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – PayPal had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,367.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

