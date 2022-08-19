Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYO. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $668,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 98,286 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $668,344.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548,146 shares in the company, valued at $10,527,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,438. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.