Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 17,997 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 3,064,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

