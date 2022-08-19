Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Tsafi Goldman Sells 17,997 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $122,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 3,064,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 1.30. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
