Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) CFO Michael G. Levine Sells 36,965 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Levine sold 36,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $251,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PAYO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 668.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.48 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 1.20%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Payoneer Global to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

