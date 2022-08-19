Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 price target on Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Partner Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $8.70 on Monday. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Featured Articles

