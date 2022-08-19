Pallapay (PALLA) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Pallapay (PALLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.80 million and $63,593.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

