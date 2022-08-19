Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CFO John David Finley Acquires 100,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CFO John David Finley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,474. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Palisade Bio stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,887,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,364. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 84.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery.

