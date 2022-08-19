Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Owlet Stock Performance
NYSE OWLT opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
About Owlet
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
