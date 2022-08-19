Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $91.45 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,708 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

