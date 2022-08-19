OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.02-$6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.240-$1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,017. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also

