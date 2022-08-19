O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $749.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $754.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,244 shares of company stock worth $33,330,855 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $194,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $736.72 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $667.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

