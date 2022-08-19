Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

OPRT stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

