OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
