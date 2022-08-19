OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

