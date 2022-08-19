OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OCFT opened at $1.19 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
