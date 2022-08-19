OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OCFT opened at $1.19 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

