Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oncology Institute’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ TOI opened at $7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Oncology Institute has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,637,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,617,510.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

About Oncology Institute

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $4,550,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth $3,732,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

