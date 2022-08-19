OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Director Purchases $17,400.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Last purchased 20,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $61,047.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OncoCyte Trading Up 5.3 %

OCX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte Co. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCX shares. Stephens downgraded OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

