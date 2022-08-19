ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $90.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $75.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

