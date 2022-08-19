ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $90.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $75.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
