Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps Sells 13,000 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omnicell Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.