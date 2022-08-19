Omni (OMNI) Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00008773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $18.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00257656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,366 coins and its circulating supply is 563,050 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

