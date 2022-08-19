Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 1,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.44.
About Old National Bancorp
