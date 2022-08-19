Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, November 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 1,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.28. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

