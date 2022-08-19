OKB Price Up 7.1% This Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $19.92 or 0.00087286 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $11.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,797.63 or 0.99879820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00127235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00071894 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

