Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $72,275.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,025.87 or 0.99968541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00051412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00027740 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

