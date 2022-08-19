ODUWA Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.85 or 0.99996571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00049388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026481 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.