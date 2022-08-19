Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

