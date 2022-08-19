Nxt Price Tops $0.0034 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $3.39 million and $84,430.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023422 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015944 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002735 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
