NVR (NYSE:NVR) vs. Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Head to Head Analysis

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) and Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NVR and Second Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 16.18% 52.01% 26.97% Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NVR and Second Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 2 2 0 2.50 Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

NVR currently has a consensus price target of $4,577.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given NVR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NVR is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

This table compares NVR and Second Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $8.70 billion 1.68 $1.24 billion $415.74 10.68 Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of NVR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of NVR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NVR has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, indicating that its share price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVR beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

