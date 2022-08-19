NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.6% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $184.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

