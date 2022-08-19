NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
NV Gold Trading Down 6.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.
About NV Gold
NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.
