Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $102.00 at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $102.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

