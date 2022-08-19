NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.16 EPS

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.16) by $5.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NuCana Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.55 on Friday. NuCana has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

