Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.12 million.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.25. 80,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,941. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. Nova has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova by 554.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nova by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nova by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

