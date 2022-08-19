Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 125,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

