Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.8% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 400,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,235,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

