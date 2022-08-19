Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Tops $15.06 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $363,924.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,802.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.59 or 0.07988630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00167346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00257614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.99 or 0.00688502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00554730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004884 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,253,890,908 coins and its circulating supply is 9,686,890,908 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

