Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $908,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Popular by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 1.7 %

BPOP stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Popular



Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

