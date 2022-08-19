Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $3.49 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

