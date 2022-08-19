Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $270,000 in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.26% of Sonendo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,851,000. CPV Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

In other Sonendo news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim bought 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 366,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $495,190.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 53,103 shares of company stock worth $126,458 and sold 383,676 shares worth $520,155. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

